Salma Hayek stuns in leather jacket as skirt at BRIT awards

Salma Hayek went all out at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
For the ceremony Hayek hit the red carpet in a leather-forward look. Up top she wore a leather corset and the bottom was a leather motorcycle jacket deconstructed into a skirt. The jacket/skirt was paired with fishnet tights and platform black combat boots.
Hayek attended the awards show with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. Photo credit Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Hayek also posted a quick video from the red carpet on her Instagram to show off the leather look.
Fans in the comments were loving it, even famous ones like Sharon Stone. “Hello u two,” she wrote with a heart eye emoji about Hayek and husband.
Hayek currently stars in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in theaters now.
