Kelsea Ballerini details divorce with new EP and film: 'The purest way I could've handled it'

Kelsea Ballerini is wearing her heart on her sleeve this Valentine’s Day with the release of a new project, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, centered around emotions evoked by her divorce from Morgan Evans .

Listen to Kelsea Ballerini Radio and more on the free Audacy App

The 29-year-old is calling the project, which includes a 6-song EP and short film, the “next chapter” to her SUBJECT TO CHANGE album. The 15-song album released September 2022, one month after Ballerini made her divorce from Evans public.

"When I listen to ‘SUBJECT TO CHANGE,’ I hear a lot of self-reflection and turmoil, this is the deep dive into that turmoil,” Ballerini said in a statement. “These are six songs I wish I had last year. It's about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age.”

The Tennessee native dug deep as she wrote or co-wrote every song on the album and wrote and directed the short film alongside Patrick Tracy .

“’Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ was how I processed everything,” she said. “It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could've handled it."

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat tracklist :

1. Mountain With A View

2. Just Married

3. Penthouse

4. Interlude

5. Blindsided

6. Leave Me Again

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram