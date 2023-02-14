Open in App
Tennessee State
Kelsea Ballerini details divorce with new EP and film: 'The purest way I could've handled it'

By Monica Rivera,

9 days ago

Kelsea Ballerini is wearing her heart on her sleeve this Valentine’s Day with the release of a new project, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, centered around emotions evoked by her divorce from Morgan Evans .

The 29-year-old is calling the project, which includes a 6-song EP and short film, the “next chapter” to her SUBJECT TO CHANGE album. The 15-song album released September 2022, one month after Ballerini made her divorce from Evans public.

"When I listen to ‘SUBJECT TO CHANGE,’ I hear a lot of self-reflection and turmoil, this is the deep dive into that turmoil,” Ballerini said in a statement. “These are six songs I wish I had last year. It's about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age.”

The Tennessee native dug deep as she wrote or co-wrote every song on the album and wrote and directed the short film alongside Patrick Tracy .

“’Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ was how I processed everything,” she said. “It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could've handled it."

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat tracklist :
1. Mountain With A View
2. Just Married
3. Penthouse
4. Interlude
5. Blindsided
6. Leave Me Again

