Forgot about Valentine’s Day? Here are some last-minute gift ideas
By Allen FosterBestReviews,
9 days ago
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
What to do if you forgot today was Valentine’s Day
With all the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, it’s possible (and understandable) that you forgot to get a Valentine’s Day gift this year. But don’t worry, just because the holiday has arrived, it doesn’t mean it’s too late to get a gift. In fact, with a little bit of thought combined with shrewd purchasing, you can make this year the best Valentine’s Day ever.
Wine.com is the world’s largest wine store. You can find everything from big-name, critically acclaimed wines to small production bottles from all over the globe. If you need help making a selection, the site’s recommendation engine can help you find exactly what you desire.
You don’t have to wait for this limited edition Valentine’s Day gift set to arrive — you can pick it up at the nearest Ulta store. It comes with Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior perfume for women, and a prefilled travel spray. To make this purchase even more appealing, you can buy now and pay later.
While an Amazon gift card can get you nearly any product you want, people forget it can also be used to rent new movies. Bring some wine to a hotel and order Uber Eats while wearing your favorite new perfume. To cap off the evening, cozy up with a romantic movie from Amazon.
Comments / 0