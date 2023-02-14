Open in App
Luzerne County, PA
Nine-year-old turns art project into charity drive

By Julie Dunphy,

9 days ago

CONYNGHAM, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nine-year-old Luzerne County boy has turned a simple art project into something great.

Christian Ochs is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day by breaking crayons.

“It’s just great. It’s just happy and I love the crayons”

Christian makes crayon hearts with his mom Jennifer, breaking colorful crayons into pieces to fill a heart-shaped mold.

12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday

Jennifer says what started as a simple art project grew larger than she could have imagined.

“So it all started when I was making crayons for my younger son’s class for valentines day. Well there are only 8 kids in his class, so I knew that I was going to have a few extra,” Jennifer says.

The few extra turned into making a few hundred extra.

They decided to make some for the community, posting an ad on Facebook, with all the proceeds going towards SAFE; a non-profit supporting autism and families everywhere.

An organization Christian lights up talking about.

“I love to go swimming, and I love to play guitar, and I love the hearts, and I love to play with my friends.”

Jennifer says, “That is quite literally our safe place that we go where Christian can just be himself and there are non-judgmental people there. Because it’s kids just like him and they all have fun together. “

Christian was diagnosed with autism by the time he was 5 years old. Jennifer says it’s important for children with autism to learn life skills.

This project will also help Christian in the future with other tasks involving more than two steps.

So far, the Ochs have made about 100 crayon hearts and raised more than $1500 for safe.

“It’s so nice to think of all the kids that are going to be coloring with his crayons,” Jennifer says.

Christian makes sure to thank each and every person for supporting him.

Here’s to you Christian!

