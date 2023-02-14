US Open Qualifying Returns To England After Three-Year Hiatus

Qualifying for the US Open will return to England for the first time in three years for the 2023 tournament.

There had been a hiatus due to travel restrictions in the intervening period, but it has now been announced that Surrey’s Walton Heath Golf Club will host one of the final qualifiers for the 15th time on its Old and New courses on Tuesday 16 May.

The club, which also hosts this year's AIG Women's Open , originally held US Open qualifying when international qualifying began in 2005. This year, it’s an especially appropriate venue because both of its courses were designed by W. Herbert Fowler, who was also responsible for the design of the North Course at the venue at this year’s third Major of the year, Los Angeles Country Club .

Other countries to host final qualifying are Japan, Canada and, of course, the US. Ibaraki Golf Club’s West Course, in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, joins Lambton Golf and Country Club, in Toronto, Canada, as the other two international venues. Preceding final qualifying, local qualifying will be held solely in North America, in the US and Canada.

USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer explained the appeal of the qualifying format. He said: “The US Open provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers with diverse backgrounds from around the world the opportunity to earn a place in the championship through local and final qualifying. Allied Golf Associations in the United States, as well as groups in Europe, Canada and Japan, work together to provide an avenue to The Los Angeles Country Club, where the world’s greatest players will compete for our national championship.”

To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional. Not surprisingly, there has been no shortage of interest over the years. The USGA accepted 9,265 entries for last year’s tournament at The Country Club of Brookline . However, the record of 10,127 remains qualifying for the 2014 championship at Pinehurst No. 2.

It’s not unheard of for players to achieve success having gone down the qualifying route, either. In 1964, Ken Venturi became the first player to win the US Open after qualifying through both local and final stages. That achievement was matched five years later by Orville Moody. Not surprisingly, there are more examples of players who have won the tournament after advancing through final qualifying only, with six having achieved the feat, including Michael Campbell, who came through final qualifying at Walton Heath in 2005 before going on to beat Tiger Woods by two shots.

Local qualifying begins on Monday 17 April and concludes on Monday 22 May. Final qualifying begins at Walton Heath on Tuesday 16 May before concluding on Monday 5 June at a series of courses in the US. The tournament begins 10 days later, on Thursday 15 June.

Online player registration for the 2023 US Open begins on Wednesday 22 February at champs.usga.org until Wednesday 12 April.