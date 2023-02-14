Open in App
Yardbarker

Red Sox manager Alex Cora admits 'big mistake' with Astros cheating scandal

By Victor Barbosa,

9 days ago
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier this month that, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich's new book "Winning Fixes Everything," Cora used to brag to members of the Red Sox about how the Astros stole the 2017 World Series. The book notes that a member of the Red Sox said when they would start drinking, the manager would brag about the Astros' cheating scandal.

The book mainly focuses on the sign-stealing methods of Houston but also details some of the illegal moves used by other MLB teams, including Boston. Before Cora was hired as the Red Sox manager in 2018, the team was caught using an Apple Watch to steal signs under former manager John Farrell.

The Red Sox won their most recent World Series in 2018, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Cora and the Red Sox mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the 2020 season, and the 47-year-old was suspended for the entire pandemic-shortened campaign as well. He was rehired ahead of the 2021 season, and the team made it to the ALCS before falling to the Astros.

Boston finished in last place in the AL East during the 2022 season, ending with a 78-84 record.

