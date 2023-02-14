Baldwinsville parents want more transparency and answers from BOE

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville parents are asking for more transparency and answers from the Baldwinsville Board of Education (BOE) regarding former Superintendent Jason Thomson’s resignation.

At the Baldwinsville BOE meeting on February 13, parents and former board members spoke up during the public comment period about some high-profile issues going on.

Five people, including three former BOE members, asked Board President, Jennifer Patruno, questions regarding how Thomson was hired in the first place and why taxpayers are paying for his resignation.

One of the biggest issues to come up was the lack of transparency involving Thomson, after his drunken appearance at a high school football game and DWI arrest that same night last fall.

President Patruno read aloud a few statements following the public comment in an effort to answer some of those questions.

“The board continues to improve in its engagement with the community members. We can only do what we can do whether it’s in public education or in the private sector,” said Patruno. “There’s always certain things you can say, and the private sector laws are very different than education laws, and I know that’s hard to understand. But there’s certain processes that we need to follow.”

However, parents and former board members believe there is more that the BOE can do and they are refusing the fill the community in on it.

Baldwinsville parent, Jennifer Newman said that President Patruno still isn’t answering the questions being asked and its gotten the entire community riled up.

“Everything is a secret, there’s there were many executive sessions, special board meetings held prior to the hiring of the interim superintendent,” said Newman. “Over the past few months, speaking with other community members, we’ve just become concerned with the fact that the ex-superintendent was given the easy way out, instead of following through with the disciplinary charges.”

They also want to know why their tax dollars are going to someone who “doesn’t deserve it.”

“We’re hoping to receive some answers. When it comes to the former Superintendent, there was one board member that chose to vote no when he was hired, we don’t know why. Were there red flags back then? There’s just no answers to our questions,” said Newman. “We’re also angry that our tax dollars are going towards somebody that doesn’t deserve it… he’s still making an embarrassment for our community and it’s concerning.”

Combining the three superintendents’ payouts, taxpayers of the Baldwinsville School District have paid more than $350,000 to people who weren’t working.

In regards to the new Interim Superintendent, Newman said the community is hoping that she can help the district “navigate the mess that the board has gotten us into.”

NewsChannel 9 did ask for interviews with Board President Patruno and Interim Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Davis but were denied.

The board has dropped disciplinary charges in exchange for Jason Thomson’s resignation effective June 30th, earning $148,390 since last October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.