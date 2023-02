Hopewell Crest School Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

A 10-year-old girl from South Jersey was killed in a devastating fire a week ago, authorities said.

The girl's school PTA identified the fourth-grader as Mansirat Kaur.

The fire occurred at 11:14 p.m. on Feb. 7 on Shiloh Pike in Hopewell Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

Masirat attended Hopewell Crest School in Hopewell.

The PTA organized this GoFundMe page to raise money for her family.

