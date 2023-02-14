Meridian Health to offer Richmond children free 1-day dental exams for Give Kids a Smile

RICHMOND, Ind. — If you've been putting off taking your kids to the dentist, this is your sign to get it done now. Meridian Health Services is providing free dental exams for children ages 1-14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Meridian Dental (520 S. 9th St.), according to a release.

This event, named Give Kids a Smile, is part of a nationwide initiative led by the American Dental Association to provide quality oral healthcare and education to underserved children.

The free visit will include an exam with a dentist, polishing/cleaning and fluoride application. The release states that walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to avoid long wait times and crowding. You can schedule an appointment by calling 765-935-5390.

Oral health is "vital" to one's overall health, the release states. Untreated dental diseases can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Regular checkups and professional care are the keys to maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

Meridian Health Services will also be offering free dental exams at its Anderson, Indiana, location (1547 Ohio Ave.) the same day and times as in Richmond. You can schedule an appointment in Anderson location by calling 765-641-7684.

