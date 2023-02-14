Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty in 2021 assault on person in custody

A former Memphis police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of assaulting a person in custody after a January 2021 arrest and the department said he resigned before an internal hearing on the incident could be held.

Armando Joel Bustamante told a federal judge he hit a man in the head with his pistol and hands while the man was in custody on Jan. 16, 2021.

"This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement released Tuesday. "Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable."

In an email statement to The Commercial Appeal Tuesday evening, MPD said an internal investigation was launched into Bustamante the day he hit the man in the head.

Bustamante was scheduled for an administrative hearing into the excessive use of force and given the internal charges of "excessive/unnecessary force and personal conduct," Memphis police said. However, Bustamante resigned "in lieu of potential termination prior to his hearing."

"The use of excessive force in the Memphis Police Department will not be tolerated," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said in the statement. "Recent changes in the MPD’s disciplinary procedures will ensure that egregious acts such as this will be addressed swiftly and appropriately."

He was a patrol officer at the Austin Peay Station, the department said in the statement.

Bustamante pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The charging document and court entry of his guilty plea were released Tuesday morning.

The victim's identity wasn't released. Charging documents identified the person only as "M.L."

"The defendant struck M.L. with his pistol, a dangerous weapon, and with his hands, without legal justification, resulting in bodily injury to M.L.," the charging document alleged.

Bustamante waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty based on a bill of information. His sentencing is scheduled for June 15 before U.S. District Judge John T Fowlkes Jr. in Memphis.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Charging Documents for Armando Joel Bustamante by The Commercial Appeal on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty in 2021 assault on person in custody