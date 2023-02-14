Podcast: Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners entering the SEC is bad for the Auburn Tigers
By Zac Blackerby,
9 days ago
Does SEC expansion hurt the Auburn Tigers?
Auburn football is not going to benefit from the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners entering the SEC in 2024. With many college football experts projected three team-protected rivals, they have the Auburn Tigers playing the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs every season. This style does not help the Auburn football program win championships during the Hugh Freeze era.
On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Auburn message board legend Charlie5 discuss how Auburn could be impacted by the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma when they enter the SEC in 2024. They also talk about how great Jarquez Hunter could be for Auburn football this season and why it is better for the running back room if he goes to the NFL after this season.
You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.
