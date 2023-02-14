Teachers union's use of Brighton High School can continue under new rules

BRIGHTON - A Monday night school board meeting was dominated by debate over the teachers union's use of a room at Brighton High School.

The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education voted by a narrow 4-3 margin to adopt rules for any non-school district group's use of school facilities, which will apply to the Brighton Education Association teachers union.

According to district officials, Brighton schools has allowed the BEA to use a room at the high school for union activities for about 40 years. The district's contract with its teachers — like most public teacher contracts — states the BEA will be allowed to use school facilities at various times, although it doesn't specifically mention use of a room.

Brighton Area Schools Treasurer John Conely, who raised concerns on Jan. 23 about teachers union staff using a room at the high school, was adamantly opposed to the resolution.

Conely advocated strongly for removing the teachers union from the school and made accusations of illegal activities in the past, including the union using the room and school resources for partisan political activities involving endorsements of school board candidates.

“If you decide to leave that office in there knowing what they’ve done in the past, you’ve just endorsed it, and I will file the suit," Conely said to the board. "And I will prove it, and then you will be liable for it. Trust me, it will happen. It’s unconditional. It’s going to happen."

He proposed employing a third-party legal counsel to evaluate whether the union's use of the high school room has been illegal. He said there should be an investigation of how school resources have been used by the union in the past and if any campaign finance laws were broken. He also said union officials have "targeted" himself and certain board members.

"If the activities in that office were illegal, then we can’t have anything to do with them," he said. "Because they did it yesterday doesn’t give them a forgiveness today."

Board president Roger Myers, who was among those who voted in favor of adopting rules for non-district users, and Conely got into a feverish debate at a Monday night board meeting that escalated to a shouting match and a five-minute recess.

Myers argued that the resolution setting the rules was "thoroughly vetted" by the board's legal counsel.

“Whether I agree or any of these other folks agree whether it’s a good policy to have a union office in our building or whether in our next collective bargaining agreement we should absolutely try to negotiate that away, make it clear so we avoid revisiting some of these mistakes that have apparently happened in the past," Myers said. "That’s a whole other discussion. But the fact of the matter is that’s two years away, and all we can deal with is what we have in front of us right now."

Superintendent Matt Outlaw told the board their legal counsel, through the Michigan Association of School Boards, advised it is legal for a union to use school facilities and it's up to the discretion of the board.

School board members Angela Krebs, Alicia Reid, Jennifer Marks and Myers voted yes, with Andy Storm, Bill Trombley and Conely voting no.

The approved resolution lists restrictions that apply to anyone from outside the district looking to use school facilities. They apply unless a collective bargaining agreement expressly authorizes certain activities or the superintendent or designee authorizes it in writing.

The current BEA contract, approved by the school board and BEA in 2022, doesn't specifically mention a designated room for the union. However, it does state union members will have access to facilities.

"Duly authorized representatives of the association and their respective affiliates shall be permitted to transact official association business on school property provided that this shall not interfere with or interrupt normal school operations," the BEA contract states. "The association and its members shall be allowed, upon request, to use school building facilities for meeting during the hours that the buildings are covered by custodial staff. Association personnel shall have the right to use school facilities, technology, and equipment, at reasonable times such equipment is not otherwise in use. The association shall supply at the association's expense, all materials needed to conduct association business."

Parents, teachers sound off

Several district parents told board members they did not want the union's office inside a school, during a portion of the meeting reserved for comments from the public.

A few teachers in the BEA union also spoke, defending the union and teachers in it.

Brighton High School teacher Tim Knittle said the union has had a good relationship with the district. Knittle said he is the high school vice president of the BEA.

"Traditionally, the district has had a great relationship with the association. It hasn't been perfect, of course not," Knittle said. "Any relationship has its rough spots, but we've gotten through those rough spots by working together."

Brighton parent Eva Helminen opposed allowing a union to use a school building.

"It is apparent ... there are school board members here who support the teachers union over the students," Helminen said.

"There's something wrong when a union is inside of a school. I don't believe that the autoworkers union are at the Ford main offices," she said. "For them to think this is causing divisiveness to move the union office out of the high school. There is something wrong with their agenda. So, I say, let's not allow the union to use our resources."

The rules

The approved policy sets a number of rules, some of which will set stricter restrictions on union activities at the school.

The union would be subject to a rental agreement. It does not currently pay for use of the room.

The policy also prohibits political activity at district facilities.

"School district facilities, equipment or other publicly funded resources shall not be used directly or indirectly to assist with political activity as defined in the Michigan Campaign Finance Act 388 of 1976 section 169.257," the resolution reads.

If a third party wants to use school facilities for more than six months, it must be approved by the board of education. Usage of facilities for less than six months will be governed by the most recent board-approved facility rental rates and policies.

The district will also reserve the right to reassign the use of the space with 30 days' notice.

Other restrictions include prohibiting third parties from using district technology, like district phone service, computers, copiers and printers, unless it is part of a rental agreement. An office space may only be used during the custodial staff's regular schedule.

Any individual regularly and continuously working on district property is subject to background checks and security clearance.

"District office space will be accessible by building and district administration following a similar lock and key model used for teacher classrooms," the resolution states.

In addition, any advertising and promotional signage visible to students, beyond an employee bulletin board, is prohibited unless it is approved by district administration, and any physical modifications to office space would also need approval from administration, among other policies.

Prior to Monday's school board meeting, the district had already made some changes.

The district took away the school ID used by a union staff member who regularly works in the high school union office.

Conely said earlier this month the union employee wants to enter the school they will have to present their driver's license and get a pass like any other visitor.

He also said the district would be changing the lock on the door to the room so school administration also has access and require the room to remain open during school hours like all other school rooms. A phone in the room used by the union was removed.

