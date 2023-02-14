Open in App
Natick, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter rail train in Natick

By Clara McCourt,

9 days ago

The victim was identified by authorities as a Natick man in his 50s.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a MBTA Commuter Rail train in Natick on Monday evening, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

Authorities responded to East Central Street near the Natick/Wellesley town line shortly after 4:20 p.m. They located the victim, identified as a Natick man in his 50s, near the tracks. He was pronounced dead on scene, the DA said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was hit by a train traveling outbound from South Station to Framingham.

The incident remains under investigation by the DA’s office, the MBTA, and state and local police.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Framingham, MA newsLocal Framingham, MA
Police arrest several boys for allegedly assaulting people in downtown Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
Where do you draw the line for Greater Boston?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trailer hauling new Orange Line car separates on I-495 in Chelmsford
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
You can outrun the Green Line at eight spots, slow zone data confirms
Boston, MA2 days ago
31-year-old man hit, killed by car in Milford
Milford, MA1 day ago
Lunenburg man identified, arraigned in 10-year-old Acton train station rape case
Acton, MA2 days ago
Police: R.I. man charged with shooting car in road rage incident arraigned
Franklin, MA1 day ago
Worcester police to implement body camera program
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Remember that Mass. school with all the lights on? They’re turning them off, finally
Wilbraham, MA2 hours ago
Driver rescued from car after smashing into Hanson house
Hanson, MA1 day ago
32-year-old Sharon woman identified as victim in Dorchester shooting
Boston, MA2 days ago
Ex-Cohasset town employee charged for allegedly stealing school’s electricity for crypto mining
Cohasset, MA21 hours ago
Randolph daycare worker charged after allegedly taping 2-year-old’s mouth shut
Randolph, MA22 hours ago
Workers at 3 Somerville cafes ratify union contract
Somerville, MA1 day ago
Police investigating after two women, 20 and 21, shot in their car in Lynn
Lynn, MA5 hours ago
Survivors of the Station nightclub fire reflect on tragedy’s 20th anniversary
West Warwick, RI2 days ago
What Boston forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of the wintry mix
Boston, MA1 day ago
For decades, he’s been heading to the summit of Mount Washington to cook and clean. Here’s why.
Newton, NH9 hours ago
12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Feb. 25-26)
Middleton, MA1 day ago
Boston man charged with armed robbery of postal worker
Boston, MA2 days ago
3 New England cities led the nation in rent increases
Boston, MA1 day ago
Mass. may now be the epicenter for animal tranquilizer-laced street drugs. Here’s what to know.
Boston, MA1 day ago
Haverhill man arrested for allegedly trafficking tens of thousands of fentanyl pills
Haverhill, MA3 days ago
Spencer, the official dog of the Boston Marathon, dies after battle with liver cancer
Boston, MA1 day ago
Roxbury men charged with selling 3D-printed devices that turn guns into automatic weapons
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Is your apartment too hot? Too cold? Tips to keep your place comfortable even on a budget.
Boston, MA2 days ago
What does Market Basket’s Chelmsford soda taste like?
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
Lindsay Clancy timeline: What court records, attorney statements reveal about the Duxbury mother’s mental health
Duxbury, MA2 days ago
AccuWeather said Boston could expect over 40 inches of snow this winter. What happened?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Watch the first trailer for ‘Boston Strangler’
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy