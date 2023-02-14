Gordon County 4-Her selected as National Ambassador for 4-H Tech Changemakers

Gordon County 4-Her Hannah Jones has been selected as a National Ambassador for 4-H Tech Changemakers. This is the third year in a row that Georgia 4-H has been represented in this role. Special Photo: Josie Smith/Georgia 4H

EATONTON — Gordon County High School junior Hannah Jones has been chosen as one of three national spokespeople for the 4-H Tech Changemakers initiative.

Through the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, 4-H teens teach digital skills to adults to help bridge the digital divide and create economic opportunities. Jones will play a key role in creating awareness for the program’s mission and increasing support for its efforts.