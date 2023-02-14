Gordon County 4-Her selected as National Ambassador for 4-H Tech Changemakers
By Josie Smith Georgia 4-H,
9 days ago
EATONTON — Gordon County High School junior Hannah Jones has been chosen as one of three national spokespeople for the 4-H Tech Changemakers initiative.
Through the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, 4-H teens teach digital skills to adults to help bridge the digital divide and create economic opportunities. Jones will play a key role in creating awareness for the program’s mission and increasing support for its efforts.
