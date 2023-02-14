Prep boys hockey: Rice Lake grad Larson guides his team to Big Rivers title, top state ranking

A year ago a Rice Lake hockey alum helped guide his team to a state title, and with the playoffs set to begin this week, another former Warrior has his team among the championship contenders.

John Larson, a 2001 Rice Lake graduate, is in his second year leading the New Richmond Tigers, and on Thursday he was in Rice Lake guiding his team to a Big Rivers Conference title.

New Richmond ended the regular season with a 19-4 overall mark and 13-1 conference record. With their 8-1 win over Rice Lake on Thursday, the Tigers claimed an outright conference title and became the first team not named Hudson or Eau Claire Memorial to win the Big Rivers since 2004.

“It’s been a real committed effort from our kids,” Larson said Thursday following his team’s win. “They get along really well and are committed to working hard every single day.”

Larson will look to do what his former high school teammate Josh Engel did as he coached the Warriors to last year’s Division 2 crown. New Richmond is the top seed in its bracket and is the top-ranked team in the Division 2 coaches poll by Wisconsin Prep Hockey.

In Larson’s first season at the helm, New Richmond went 9-14 overall and 4-10 in its first season back in the Big Rivers. A jump to the top of the conference this season may have been a surprise to some, but not inside the Tiger locker room.

“We set a goal, a lot of people maybe didn’t believe, but we set a goal to win this conference,” Larson said. “It was a lot belief and a lot of hard work that was put in.”

Larson and Engel were two grades apart and spent two seasons as teammates for the Warriors. In 2000-01, the Warriors finished in second place in the Big Rivers with a 9-4-1 record. That season Larson was named the Matt Armstrong Memorial Award winner for sportsmanship and being a team player, while Engel was given the Best Defenseman award.

“We had some pretty competitive teams and a lot of energy,” Larson said. “It was a good group of guys and special place to play. Every time I come in here it brings back a lot of memories.”