‘Physical 100’: Agent H Realized He Lost Due to 1 Weird Move From Watching His Match

There was so much going on in Netflix’s Physical 100 matches that it was hard to see everything that was happening. Agent H realized he lost his match due to a weird move.

Agent H and Soel Ki-kwan had different kinds of experience

Physical 100 started with 100 people of different backgrounds. Some were famous in their field, like MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon .

Agent H is a UDT reservist sergeant and a YouTube creator. He faced Soel Ki-kwan in the one-on-one death match, who is a second-degree belt in Judo.

The fight looked like a fair one in terms of weight class. But the trench fight took many turns with Ki-kwan’s technique. Fans were shocked to see the famous Agent H eliminated so quickly.

“I chewed out and beat Agent H, so…I do feel bad, yes,” Ki-kwan said. “But as I’m moving up, I will chew up the rest of the chicken breasts too.”

“I wasn’t good enough,” Agent H said. “What else can I say? When you lose, you lose. Didn’t expect to leave so soon.” He chuckled about it in his interview.

Agent H realized Seol Ki-kwan held onto his shorts in their ‘Physical 100’ match

You definitely see things from a different perspective later. Agent H watched his match facing Ki-kwan for Shim Eu-ddeum’s YouTube channel . He had things to say about what happened during their extra minute.

“I tried to grab the ball after tossing him away, but it didn’t fly out,” Agent H explained. “That was my bad. That was the first time I made a mistake. I should have tossed him right from the start. But instead, I threw the ball and went back to it.”

“He is pretty powerful,” he later said. “I didn’t know, but I tossed him again here. He keeps grabbing onto my clothes like this.” Eu-ddeum laughed at him for how his trousers looked. Ki-kwan pulled his shorts up his back while on top of him.

“I was wondering as I tried to grab him, trying to escape, and tripped,” the streamer continued. “But he didn’t fall over. Why isn’t he? Back then, I thought it was because of my lack of power. I was annoyed, but when I watched the show, he was clinging to my trousers.”

Jang Eun-sil and Agent H on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Related

‘Physical 100’: BBulkup Admits Taunting Fighters for ‘More Screen Time’

‘Physical 100’: Elaine Wong Says ‘This Is a Scam!’ and Considered Quitting

‘Physical 100’ Cast Member Claims an Ambulance Came Every 20 to 30 Minutes for Those Fights

Eu-ddeum showed Ki-kwan pulling his shorts up his back while on top of him to the audience. They had a theory that his Judo experience gave him the idea to use his clothes like a belt or gi.

“I didn’t even know he grabbed onto my trousers,” he admitted. In the end, Agent H thinks he should’ve grabbed the ball with his right. But Ki-kwan got between him and the ball and held onto it. When he felt Agent H’s grip loosen, he took the ball and ran with it.

Ki-kwan has managed to move forward with other impressive bodybuilders like Kim Kang-min . Fans must keep watching to see how far he goes after eliminating the human weapon.