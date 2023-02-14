Change location
‘Physical 100’: Agent H Realized He Lost Due to 1 Weird Move From Watching His Match
By Nicole Weaver,9 days ago
There was so much going on in Netflix’s Physical 100 matches that it was hard to see everything that was happening. Agent H realized he lost his match due to a weird move.
Agent H and Soel Ki-kwan had different kinds of experience
Physical 100 started with 100 people of different backgrounds. Some were famous in their field, like MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon .
Agent H is a UDT reservist sergeant and a YouTube creator. He faced Soel Ki-kwan in the one-on-one death match, who is a second-degree belt in Judo.
The fight looked like a fair one in terms of weight class. But the trench fight took many turns with Ki-kwan’s technique. Fans were shocked to see the famous Agent H eliminated so quickly.
“I chewed out and beat Agent H, so…I do feel bad, yes,” Ki-kwan said. “But as I’m moving up, I will chew up the rest of the chicken breasts too.”
“I wasn’t good enough,” Agent H said. “What else can I say? When you lose, you lose. Didn’t expect to leave so soon.” He chuckled about it in his interview.
Agent H realized Seol Ki-kwan held onto his shorts in their ‘Physical 100’ match
You definitely see things from a different perspective later. Agent H watched his match facing Ki-kwan for Shim Eu-ddeum’s YouTube channel . He had things to say about what happened during their extra minute.
“I tried to grab the ball after tossing him away, but it didn’t fly out,” Agent H explained. “That was my bad. That was the first time I made a mistake. I should have tossed him right from the start. But instead, I threw the ball and went back to it.”
“He is pretty powerful,” he later said. “I didn’t know, but I tossed him again here. He keeps grabbing onto my clothes like this.” Eu-ddeum laughed at him for how his trousers looked. Ki-kwan pulled his shorts up his back while on top of him.
“I was wondering as I tried to grab him, trying to escape, and tripped,” the streamer continued. “But he didn’t fall over. Why isn’t he? Back then, I thought it was because of my lack of power. I was annoyed, but when I watched the show, he was clinging to my trousers.”Related
Eu-ddeum showed Ki-kwan pulling his shorts up his back while on top of him to the audience. They had a theory that his Judo experience gave him the idea to use his clothes like a belt or gi.
“I didn’t even know he grabbed onto my trousers,” he admitted. In the end, Agent H thinks he should’ve grabbed the ball with his right. But Ki-kwan got between him and the ball and held onto it. When he felt Agent H’s grip loosen, he took the ball and ran with it.
Ki-kwan has managed to move forward with other impressive bodybuilders like Kim Kang-min . Fans must keep watching to see how far he goes after eliminating the human weapon.
