Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Officials release photos of balloon debris recovered off Myrtle Beach coast

By Kevin Accettulla,

9 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials released photos Monday of debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 off the Myrtle Beach coast.

The photos show crews packaging up what has been recovered so it can be transported.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNdoe_0kmxE7p400
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voawP_0kmxE7p400
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon withing sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIFw5_0kmxE7p400
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nym6d_0kmxE7p400
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lXB2_0kmxE7p400
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon withing sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxrXx_0kmxE7p400
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon withing sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

Other photos show crews re-loading supplies on the Landing Craft, Air Cushion vehicle that came ashore Thursday in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vARy7_0kmxE7p400
    MYRTLE BEACH, S. C. (Feb. 9, 2023) — Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) supply department, coordinate the resupply of food supplies for Carter Hall. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSD2H_0kmxE7p400
    MYRTLE BEACH, S. C. (Feb. 9, 2023) —Sailors load a palette of food aboard a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 for transport to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland)

Between 30-40 feet of the balloon’s antenna array from the ocean bottom has been recovered, according to CBS News correspondent David Martin.

On Friday, Pentagon Secretary Pat Ryder said in a briefing that recovery teams had mapped a debris field and will search for debris on the ocean floor.

Crews have been looking for debris since Feb. 4 when a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina coast near the Grand Strand. It was shot down several days after authorities began tracking its flight across the U.S.

Since then , the U.S. military has shot down three other high-altitude object s that have flown into U.S. and Canadian airspace.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
2-year-old from Ohio drowns in North Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
North Myrtle Beach, SC4 hours ago
Coroner’s office IDs man killed in Conway-area house fire
Conway, SC4 days ago
Report names suspect shot by Market Common jewelry store employee during attempted armed robbery
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jimmy Carter’s connections to the Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach, SC1 hour ago
Indigo Farms concerned about Highway 31 expansion
Little River, SC1 hour ago
Plans for 20-story hotel in Atlantic Beach moving forward
Atlantic Beach, SC12 hours ago
Myrtle Beach paid parking resumes March 1; city reinstalling 2,500 meters
Myrtle Beach, SC6 hours ago
Coroner identifies remains of 2 people found in shallow grave in Georgetown County
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Mulch fire causing smoky conditions in Socastee area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Socastee, SC13 hours ago
News13 hosts Heart Month helpline
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Double-murder trial continues in Marion County for Myrtle Beach man
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
North Myrtle Beach could allow motorized bicycles on beaches during certain times
North Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Buildings evacuated after crews respond to gas leak off Highway 501
Myrtle Beach, SC5 hours ago
Surfside Beach wants community input on new 10-year comprehensive plan
Surfside Beach, SC2 days ago
BEACH BITES: Flynn’s Irish Tavern
North Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Pee Dee residents experience record-breaking temperatures
Florence, SC1 day ago
Conway man obtained false key before armed robbery at Myrtle Beach resort, warrants show
Conway, SC2 days ago
CCSO: Man Lured Dog Into Road Before Killing It
Chadbourn, NC2 days ago
Well Known Myrtle Beach South Carolina Milkshake Bar Sues Neighbor
Myrtle Beach, SC6 days ago
Prayer vigil held Sunday for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Little River, SC4 days ago
SCHP: Driver killed in crash on SC 31 in Little River area
Little River, SC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy