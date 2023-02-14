PHOTOS: Officials release photos of balloon debris recovered off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials released photos Monday of debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 off the Myrtle Beach coast.

The photos show crews packaging up what has been recovered so it can be transported.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon withing sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon withing sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Feb. 10, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude balloon withing sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters, Feb.4, 2023. Active duty, reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

Other photos show crews re-loading supplies on the Landing Craft, Air Cushion vehicle that came ashore Thursday in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, S. C. (Feb. 9, 2023) — Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) supply department, coordinate the resupply of food supplies for Carter Hall. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland)

MYRTLE BEACH, S. C. (Feb. 9, 2023) —Sailors load a palette of food aboard a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 for transport to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high-altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland)

Between 30-40 feet of the balloon’s antenna array from the ocean bottom has been recovered, according to CBS News correspondent David Martin.

On Friday, Pentagon Secretary Pat Ryder said in a briefing that recovery teams had mapped a debris field and will search for debris on the ocean floor.

Crews have been looking for debris since Feb. 4 when a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina coast near the Grand Strand. It was shot down several days after authorities began tracking its flight across the U.S.

Since then , the U.S. military has shot down three other high-altitude object s that have flown into U.S. and Canadian airspace.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.