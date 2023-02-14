Two in critical condition following Tioga County crash

SPENCER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday, February 13th, at approximately 4:27 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious two-car motor vehicle accident on State Route 96 in the Town of Spencer.

An initial investigation revealed that two cars were traveling in the opposite direction near East Spencer Road and collided head-on.

According to the sheriff’s office, a white 2014 Audi A4, operated by a 32-year-old male, was traveling west when it collided with a gray 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a 43-year-old male, that was traveling east.

The two men were extricated from their vehicles by fire personnel and transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have seen the vehicles prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-687-1010.

