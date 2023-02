beckershospitalreview.com

The promises and pitfalls of ChatGPT: 10 digital leaders on how hospitals might use it By Giles Bruce, Naomi Diaz and Erica Carbajal, 9 days ago

By Giles Bruce, Naomi Diaz and Erica Carbajal, 9 days ago

In a little more than two months since its launch, ChatGPT passed the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam and prompted major scientific journals to ban or ...