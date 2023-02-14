BEAVER FALLS – The Geneva College Theater Program continues its 2022-23 season with "Fools," a comedy written by Neil Simon.

The silly tale is set in the 1890s in the cursed village of Kulyenchikov, Ukraine. For the last 200 years, the people of Kulyenchikov have been cursed with stupidity by Vladimir Yousekevitch after his lovesick and illiterate son dies after being rejected by Sophia. The only way to break the curse is if young Sophia (Sophia’s decedent) marries Count Gregor Yousekevitch (the last of the Yousekevitch line) or becomes educated. Enter: Leon Steponovitch Tolchinsky, an ambitious schoolteacher eager to break the curse. Theater-goers will wonder: Will he be able to break the curse before he, too, becomes stupid?

"Fools is directed" by Geneva College English professor David Khuns and will have 7:30 p.m. performances on Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 23-25, with additional matinee performances at 2 on Feb. 18 and 25.

All performances will be at Geneva’s Bagpiper Theater and open to those outside of the Geneva community. Admission is $10 for general admission; $7 for senior citizens, children under 13, and Geneva faculty/staff; and $5 for current Geneva students. Tickets may be reserved at: https://www.geneva.edu/theater

More: Beaver County goes to the birds... for enjoyment and education

To receive announcements and updates regarding all Geneva College Theater Program productions, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/genevacollegetheater , or on Instagram @genevacollegetheater.

More: Cut loose! Beaver Falls high wins national 'Footloose' contest

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Geneva College presents the Neil Simon comedy 'Fools'