Bruce Springsteen is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome in September

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Boss is coming to Syracuse! Bruce Springsteen will perform in the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, September 7.

When can I get tickets?

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan System opens on Sunday, February 19. Ticket sales will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 24. Springsteen last played in Syracuse in November 1992. The Boss also played in the Dome for two shows in January 1985.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.