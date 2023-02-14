The Chicks coming to Knoxville on world tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — One of country music’s most successful groups is hitting the road for their world tour this summer and bringing the show to Knoxville .

Multi-platinum, 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning group The Chicks will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, July 29.

General tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The Chicks World Tour 2023 will begin with eight shows across Europe before returning to North America for 29 concerts across the U.S. and Canada. Other nearby dates include Nashville and Louisville, Ky.

With more than 30 million albums sold, the group is considered the biggest-selling female band of all time. The group released its fifth studio album GASLIGHTER in 2020, their first release in 14 years.

“North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon.” The Chicks

