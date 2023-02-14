Open in App
Carlsbad, CA
Business Insider

Walmart is cracking down on its remote tech work, closing 3 offices, and forcing hundreds to choose whether to relocate or leave

By Ben Tobin,

9 days ago

Walmart is closing 3 tech hubs.

Reuters

  • Walmart is closing three tech hubs in the US, a company spokesman confirmed to Insider.
  • The tech hubs are located in Carlsbad, California; Portland, Oregon; and Austin, Texas.
  • Workers at those hubs will either have to relocate to a different hub or leave the company entirely.

Walmart is closing three of its US technology hubs, a company spokesman confirmed to Insider.

The three offices set to close are in Carlsbad, California; Portland, Oregon; and Austin, Texas, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal .

As part of the office closures, hundreds of workers either will have to relocate to one of Walmart's other tech hubs, like those in San Bruno, California, and Walmart's HQ of Bentonville, Arkansas, or take severance and leave the retailer, company spokesman Rob Munroe told Insider. Walmart will pay the transfer costs for those who decide to move.

"The unique culture and values of Walmart are at the core of who we are – to our customers, members, associates and partners," Munroe said in an email. "With this in mind, we've made the decision to focus our tech team's presence within select locations. We hope to relocate all affected associates."

The retailer is also cutting back on remote work for tech staff. Munroe said that everyone who works on the Global Tech team under Suresh Kumar, Walmart's global chief technology and development officer, will be expected to work from a tech office at least two days a week.

"Our decision to be together more frequently anchors to Walmart's fundamental belief that our people make the difference, our culture matters and we build stronger partnerships when we are physically together," Munroe said.

It's unclear when these specific hubs will close. Munroe did not answer a question about the matter.

Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, currently employs about 1.7 million workers in the United States, with the vast majority working hourly jobs at the store level.

But the company has increasingly tried to amplify its tech workforce as it bolsters its e-commerce strategy. Walmart currently has 16 tech hubs that span across the globe, according to the company's website .

Are you a Walmart employee who works in one of the three tech hubs that are set to close? We want to hear from you. Contact reporter Ben Tobin on email at btobin@insider.com or by encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 703-498-9171.

Read the original article on Business Insider
