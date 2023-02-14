Emporia man suffers medical incident, dies after crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said an Emporia man suffered a medical incident before he crashed into a tree.
It happened on Interstate 35 southbound around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
The KHP says 60-year-old William D. Bond suffered a medical issue and left the roadway. He traveled through the ditch and hit the tree head-on.
Bond was transported to Newman Hospital, where he died shortly after. He was wearing a seatbelt according to the KHP.
