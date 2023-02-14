Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
everythinglubbock.com

Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press,

9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday named Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the new director of his National Economic Council, making...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy