Toledo, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow,

9 days ago
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2) Tuesday. The Mid-American Conference tilt at Savage Arena will tip off at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Miami vs. Toledo odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Miami has not won on the road since Dec. 17 and has not defeated the Rockets since 2011, suffering 18 consecutive defeats in the series. MU enters off a 66-60 home loss to Central Michigan Saturday, despite being a 7-point favorite, and is 1-8 across its last 9 games.

The Rockets failed to cover as 7-point favorites in an 81-78 win at Miami Jan. 31 in the first meeting this season. The MAC co-leaders are seeking their 10th straight outright victory Tuesday. Toledo plays an up-tempo brand of ball and is leading the conference in scoring at 84.6 points per game.

Miami at Toledo odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:21 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Miami +725 (bet $100 to win $725) | Toledo -1500 (bet $1,500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Miami +15.5 (-105) | Toledo -15.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 155.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Miami at Toledo picks and predictions

Prediction

Toledo 90, Miami 71

PASS.

Toledo (-1500) should comfortably emerge with the victory here, but you can’t risk 15 times your potential return on a straight-up wager. This is even too steep to add to a parlay.

Toledo has been on-again-off-again in covering spreads in this range, and that’s been part of the Rockets going 5-0 after their last 5 ATS losses. UT is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 home games.

The Rockets have shot 41.7% from distance at home, and they are up against a porous perimeter defense in that of the Miami RedHawks. Look for UT’s efficient offense to roll up a tidy with by 15-20 points, maybe more.

Miami has recently played Toledo and Akron tough, so it should have the Rockets’ attention. A 20-point walk-over is no sure thing, but TOLEDO -15.5 (-115) is worth a partial-unit play.

Up-tempo Toledo and mid-pace Miami figure to reach a total of around 155-157. PASS on the current total, but perhaps circle back later in the day: a 153.5 would be vulnerable on the high side.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

