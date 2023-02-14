Super Bowl Now Officially in Hands of Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host Super Bowl LVIII a year from now.

The Las Vegas Raiders' home, Allegiant Stadium, will be next year's destination for Super Bowl LVIII.

The honor was officially passed over from Phoenix, Ariz., to Las Vegas on Monday when members of Arizona's Super Bowl committee turned the privilege over to the Las Vegas Super Bowl committee and Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

In only the three seasons the Raiders have called Las Vegas home, the city has hosted the Pro Bowl and the NFL Draft. Now, it will host one of the biggest stages in all of sports.

The only thing that would make the event better for the city is if the Silver and Black were to be one of the two teams taking part in the big game.

"Obviously, that's the goal," Douglass Morgan told Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It would be amazing to be able to have and play in the Super Bowl in our home stadium, but we know this is going to be great for Raider Nation to be able to have the world see our stadium on just a true global scale.

"And it would be great for Raiders, obviously. It's our home. We've been able to have our home be host to the Pro Bowl this last week. And so again, to have the Super Bowl be hosted in the stadium in Las Vegas, it's just, it's great for the Raiders, it's great for Las Vegas, and we're looking forward to it."

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Feb. 11, 2024.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.