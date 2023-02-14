Heartwarming moment students help dog owner lift pooch out of a muddy canal after it fell in

This is the moment a pair of heroic students helped save a dog from a muddy canal in a daring rescue operation.

Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, both 20, were on the way home from a coffee shop in Manchester when they saw dog owner Batu Akyol struggling with a lead over a wall.

The students soon discovered the owner's dog Sumak had fallen into Ancoats Canal and quickly launched a rescue attempt with the aid of five others.

The footage shows a group of people suspending Mr Camphor by his legs while he scales the canal wall to reach the dog.

The dog can be seen clinging to the wall of the canal, looking panicked as his owner grips him by the lead a few feet above him.

Mr Camphor can then be seen stretching out and grabbing Sumak by the collar, lifting the dog out of the canal.

The dog scrambles for grip with its rear paws as Mr Camphor manages to get his arms under its front legs, while the band of people above him pull them both back up.

Mr Camphor said he suddenly saw a 'guy with his lead in the river' and thought he must have been walking a duck.

It was only then he realised a dog was stuck in the canal which seemed to be 'really struggling'.

He added: 'Everyone was panicking. I couldn't let that dog down and not help, so I put my jumper down and sprung into action - climbing down first.

'I'm a dog owner myself, so there wasn't a chance I was going to leave it on its own but I couldn't get it the first time.'

Mr Camphor said the dog owner was 'ecstatic' and they ran around the canal in celebrationm after it was rescued.

Mr Furmston said: 'The crowd had begun to build, so the tallest person - which was Ben - was flipped upside down and he was able to grab the dog, as shown in the video.

'Afterwards, the dog was wagging its tail and jumping up and down, so excited.'

He added that he was surprised to see Sky News football pundit Gary Neville had liked the clip on Twitter.

The footage was shared to social media by passerby Dabhidh MhicEamailinn on Monday 13 February with the caption 'Dog rescued Ancoats.'

The video has since received over 36,500 likes and more than 650 comments from users who applauded their efforts.