Vikings' Monday mock draft roundup: Post Super Bowl LVII edition

With the 2022 season officially over, mock drafts came out fast and furious to capitalize on the start of the offseason for the last of the 32 teams.

The latest weekly mock draft roundup dropped on Monday morning and we are now up to 118 unique mock drafts with 38 different players having been selected.

Earlier on Monday, we wrote multiple pieces on the mock drafts that were released earlier in the day. The rest of the mock drafts are right here and there are some interesting choices.

Ryan Wilson-CBS Sports

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson has the Vikings taking Arkansas LB Drew Sanders, which is an interesting choice considering the needs of the Vikings, especially with Wilson projecting him to play on the edge.

“Drew Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas. He’s a one-man wrecking crew when he’s on the field.”

Steven Cheah-Barstool Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cheah was Mock Draft Database’s top mock drafter in 2022 and he has the Vikings taking a rarely-seen first-round player in Smith

“The Vikings are in need of some more youth in their pass rush and Nolan Smith is the perfect player to fall into their lap. At 6’3″ 235 lbs., he should put on some weight, but the kid has game.”

Mike Renner-Pro Football Focus

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Renner has the Vikings taking a wide receiver in Addison, someone that I am very high on.

“Addison is a dream scenario for the Vikings. He’s not just a separator, but also one who will make you pay down the football field if you tilt your safeties toward Justin Jefferson. He won the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver, in 2021 and tallied 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons.”

Matt Fitzgerald-Barstool Sports

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzgerald has the Vikings selecting a versatile defender in Brian Branch, someone that I believe will be on the Vikings’ radar.

“Slot cornerback is a specialty role and maybe Branch will flex out to safety in the NFL. He’s a good fit for Detroit at 18th if he doesn’t wind up with the NFC North rival Vikings. Anyway, the credentials in Branch’s case speak loudly. Played for Nick Saban at Alabama. Saw significant action as a freshman in 2020 and started the next two years. Ninety tackles in ’22 and only three misses. Minnesota’s 31st-ranked defense could use someone like Branch to say the least.”

Jason McIntyre-Fox Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

McIntyre has the Vikings taking a chance on a high-upside cornerback in Kelee Ringo.

“The Vikings got excellent play out of Patrick Peterson this season, but he turns 33 in February. Ringo, playing alongside Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth — the latter two who were injured this past season — would make up a formidable secondary. Now, the Vikings just need a front seven.”

Chad Reuter-NFL.com

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuter has the Vikings taking one of the best Senior Bowl performers in Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White.

“New defensive coordinator Brian Flores should covet White as a strong presence on the outside shoulder of offensive tackles, but he can also be an inside pass rusher in obvious passing situations.”

Russell Brown-Cover 1

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has the Vikings taking a very feisty cornerback in Phillips III. With the addition of Brian Flores, Phillips III would be a great addition to the secondary.

“With the recent hire of Brian Flores as the Vikings defensive coordinator, you’d have to imagine the Vikings will consider going after some type of defensive talent for him. Keep in mind, the Vikings had one of the worst defensive units in all of the NFL last season. At the Senior Bowl, I specifically heard Flores brag about Derrick Hall showcasing his ability to translate “speed-to-power” on a variety of his rushes so maybe that’ll be a player he’ll value with Dalvin Tomlinson set to hit the free-agent market. That said, the Vikings need help in their secondary. Patrick Peterson, Duke Shelley, Chandon Sullivan and Kris Boyd are all set to hit the market and despite having Cameron Dantzler and Andrew Booth, the Vikings will need another playmaker in their defensive backfield. Phillips provides versatility with his inside and outside ability but he seems best suited to play the slot and that’s just fine. He’s a fluid athlete with ball skills – he had six interceptions in 2022 (30 pass breakups in his career). Flores seems to value cornerbacks in his defense and Phillips would be an intriguing upgrade to their secondary.”

Mike Fanelli-Fantasy Pros

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Fanelli has the Vikings taking the speedster Hyatt, who is really a one-trick pony at this point in his development. he is a speed threat that hasn’t shown the traits or technique to evolve as a route runner.

“Minnesota might have the best wide receiver in the NFL. However, they need to upgrade the rest of the unit. Adam Thielen could be a cap casualty, while K.J. Osborn has never had a 700-receiving-yard season. It’s a weapons league, and Minnesota needs to add one to keep defenses from doubling Justin Jefferson every play.”

Matthew Jones-Fantasy Pros

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has the Vikings taking the versatile linebacker from Arkansas Drew Sanders. Built like former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, Sanders can do a little bit of everything, but figuring out which position makes the most sense for him will be a challenge.

“New defensive coordinator Brian Flores may prefer the skillset of Drew Sanders to that of Trenton Simpson. Both Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks are in contract years.”

John Supowitz-Fantasy Pros

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Supowitz has the Vikings taking South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, who has been a very popular player in mock drafts for the Vikings. Through 118 mock drafts collected from January 1st-February 12th, Smith had been selected 12 times, the most of any single player.

“The Vikings need to improve their secondary, as they finished 31st in passing defense. Cam Smith is quick and has no problem getting physical with his assignments. He improved in his zone and man coverage this year.”

