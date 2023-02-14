Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings' Monday mock draft roundup: Post Super Bowl LVII edition

By Tyler Forness,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTxN7_0kmv6ykv00

With the 2022 season officially over, mock drafts came out fast and furious to capitalize on the start of the offseason for the last of the 32 teams.

The latest weekly mock draft roundup dropped on Monday morning and we are now up to 118 unique mock drafts with 38 different players having been selected.

Earlier on Monday, we wrote multiple pieces on the mock drafts that were released earlier in the day. The rest of the mock drafts are right here and there are some interesting choices.

Ryan Wilson-CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtDMO_0kmv6ykv00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson has the Vikings taking Arkansas LB Drew Sanders, which is an interesting choice considering the needs of the Vikings, especially with Wilson projecting him to play on the edge.

“Drew Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas. He’s a one-man wrecking crew when he’s on the field.”

Steven Cheah-Barstool Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nvv5k_0kmv6ykv00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cheah was Mock Draft Database’s top mock drafter in 2022 and he has the Vikings taking a rarely-seen first-round player in Smith

“The Vikings are in need of some more youth in their pass rush and Nolan Smith is the perfect player to fall into their lap. At 6’3″ 235 lbs., he should put on some weight, but the kid has game.”

Mike Renner-Pro Football Focus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MynaA_0kmv6ykv00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Renner has the Vikings taking a wide receiver in Addison, someone that I am very high on.

“Addison is a dream scenario for the Vikings. He’s not just a separator, but also one who will make you pay down the football field if you tilt your safeties toward Justin Jefferson. He won the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver, in 2021 and tallied 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons.”

Matt Fitzgerald-Barstool Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdLYh_0kmv6ykv00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzgerald has the Vikings selecting a versatile defender in Brian Branch, someone that I believe will be on the Vikings’ radar.

“Slot cornerback is a specialty role and maybe Branch will flex out to safety in the NFL. He’s a good fit for Detroit at 18th if he doesn’t wind up with the NFC North rival Vikings. Anyway, the credentials in Branch’s case speak loudly. Played for Nick Saban at Alabama. Saw significant action as a freshman in 2020 and started the next two years. Ninety tackles in ’22 and only three misses. Minnesota’s 31st-ranked defense could use someone like Branch to say the least.”

Jason McIntyre-Fox Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076KxV_0kmv6ykv00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

McIntyre has the Vikings taking a chance on a high-upside cornerback in Kelee Ringo.

“The Vikings got excellent play out of Patrick Peterson this season, but he turns 33 in February. Ringo, playing alongside Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth — the latter two who were injured this past season — would make up a formidable secondary. Now, the Vikings just need a front seven.”

Chad Reuter-NFL.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeDHd_0kmv6ykv00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuter has the Vikings taking one of the best Senior Bowl performers in Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White.

“New defensive coordinator Brian Flores should covet White as a strong presence on the outside shoulder of offensive tackles, but he can also be an inside pass rusher in obvious passing situations.”

Russell Brown-Cover 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2kQX_0kmv6ykv00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has the Vikings taking a very feisty cornerback in Phillips III. With the addition of Brian Flores, Phillips III would be a great addition to the secondary.

“With the recent hire of Brian Flores as the Vikings defensive coordinator, you’d have to imagine the Vikings will consider going after some type of defensive talent for him. Keep in mind, the Vikings had one of the worst defensive units in all of the NFL last season. At the Senior Bowl, I specifically heard Flores brag about Derrick Hall showcasing his ability to translate “speed-to-power” on a variety of his rushes so maybe that’ll be a player he’ll value with Dalvin Tomlinson set to hit the free-agent market. That said, the Vikings need help in their secondary. Patrick Peterson, Duke Shelley, Chandon Sullivan and Kris Boyd are all set to hit the market and despite having Cameron Dantzler and Andrew Booth, the Vikings will need another playmaker in their defensive backfield. Phillips provides versatility with his inside and outside ability but he seems best suited to play the slot and that’s just fine. He’s a fluid athlete with ball skills – he had six interceptions in 2022 (30 pass breakups in his career). Flores seems to value cornerbacks in his defense and Phillips would be an intriguing upgrade to their secondary.”

Mike Fanelli-Fantasy Pros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efmmx_0kmv6ykv00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Fanelli has the Vikings taking the speedster Hyatt, who is really a one-trick pony at this point in his development. he is a speed threat that hasn’t shown the traits or technique to evolve as a route runner.

“Minnesota might have the best wide receiver in the NFL. However, they need to upgrade the rest of the unit. Adam Thielen could be a cap casualty, while K.J. Osborn has never had a 700-receiving-yard season. It’s a weapons league, and Minnesota needs to add one to keep defenses from doubling Justin Jefferson every play.”

Matthew Jones-Fantasy Pros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYO1q_0kmv6ykv00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has the Vikings taking the versatile linebacker from Arkansas Drew Sanders. Built like former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, Sanders can do a little bit of everything, but figuring out which position makes the most sense for him will be a challenge.

“New defensive coordinator Brian Flores may prefer the skillset of Drew Sanders to that of Trenton Simpson. Both Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks are in contract years.”

John Supowitz-Fantasy Pros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scn6j_0kmv6ykv00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Supowitz has the Vikings taking South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, who has been a very popular player in mock drafts for the Vikings. Through 118 mock drafts collected from January 1st-February 12th, Smith had been selected 12 times, the most of any single player.

“The Vikings need to improve their secondary, as they finished 31st in passing defense. Cam Smith is quick and has no problem getting physical with his assignments. He improved in his zone and man coverage this year.”

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDz1E_0kmv6ykv00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

South Carolina CB Cam Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpAtw_0kmv6ykv00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgsxf_0kmv6ykv00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

Utah CB Clark Phillips III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAQBL_0kmv6ykv00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya7ka_0kmv6ykv00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Who:

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUaau_0kmv6ykv00
Joey Porter Jr. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Who:

The Real Forno Show

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Texans use Round 1 to add offensive firepower, Rounds 2-3 to beef up defense in Draft Wire mock
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Syracuse's Lexi McNabb hit a ridiculous half-court shot while shouting out her quarterback dad, Donovan
Syracuse, NY10 hours ago
Report: Texans keep Danny Barrett as running backs coach
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers’ latest exhausting saga is reportedly coming to an unsurprising end
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Bengals take Justin Herbert as Joe Burrow goes to Commanders in new re-draft
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Look: Bengals' Joseph Ossai showed up at Bearcats basketball game
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Jessie Bates 'as good as gone' from Bengals, per insider
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Tom Izzo 'frustrated' with delays around Michigan State vs. Minnesota basketball game
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Tar Heels stay put as first team out in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
3 Tennessee Titans who could get cut next
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
2023 NFL Combine Profile: PJ Mustipher, Defensive Tackle
State College, PA6 hours ago
Twitter reacts to NC State shirts mocking UNC
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Deshaun Watson: HC Kevin Stefanski a premier play-caller in the NFL
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
It's time to bring Bobby Wagner home
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
Notre Dame wallops Georgia Tech on senior night
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Converted wideout currently a starter for Michigan football at cornerback
Ann Arbor, MI11 hours ago
Jaguars CB Darious Williams hopes to be a GM after his playing career
Jacksonville, FL6 hours ago
LSU offers 5-star Florida State commit
Baton Rouge, LA8 hours ago
How to watch XFL's Battlehawks at Sea Dragons on Thursday
Seattle, WA10 hours ago
Report: Ducks to hire Mike Cavanaugh as assistant OL coach/offensive analyst
Eugene, OR5 hours ago
Twitter reactions to UNC basketball still being on the bubble
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Eagles salary cap: Breaking down Philadelphia's NFL leading $46 million in dead money
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Bobby Wagner's release makes the free agent LB market for Bengals interesting
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Rutgers football recruiting: Ryan Montgomery, a four-star quarterback, gets a Scarlet Knights offer
New Brunswick, NJ16 hours ago
Bubble teams ahead of UNC basketball in action on Thursday night
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Cowboys have a glaring WR need, here are their potential solutions
Dallas, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy