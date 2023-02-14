I'm Roaring At These Hilarious Viral Tweets From This Week

We're bringing back the best tweets of the week. Whether you want to laugh on your way to work, send a meme or two to a friend, or just kill time, we got you! Here are the best tweets of the last week or so:

And if you love what you read, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline.

megan fox dumping mgk and deleting all the photos of him… the earth is healing @AvatriceSolos 01:48 PM - 12 Feb 2023

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 @JSLAi 01:33 AM - 13 Feb 2023

Gays as soon as Rihanna is done performing her last song tonight @heyjaeee 04:48 PM - 12 Feb 2023

no offense but did it ever occur to the couple in a quiet place to stop fucking or try the pull out method @latkedelrey 05:41 AM - 11 Feb 2023

uniqlo i luv u but i am begging u to pls yassify, or at least gingerly lean on the slay button for a sec @rab4__ 04:48 PM - 09 Feb 2023

him: you better not be a cunty rotisserie chicken when i get there me: @willfulchaos 06:27 PM - 11 Feb 2023

My mum is down for the weekend and she’s making a note of interesting phrases @accid_pop 03:00 PM - 11 Feb 2023

There is no feeling on earth worse than when u make an inappropriate joke in front of the hot girl who reposts infographics on ig @chaiconsumer 06:54 AM - 10 Feb 2023

this is like jack donaghue and lana del rey for people who do meth @mikey_almeida 08:03 PM - 11 Feb 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher on the red carpet @davejorgenson 01:45 AM - 08 Feb 2023

I don’t mean to be rude but if any government shoots down any more flying objects I’m, respectfully, going to need someone to get in front of a microphone and tell us what the hell is going on @elamin88 09:48 PM - 12 Feb 2023

That's all, folks!