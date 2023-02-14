I'm Roaring At These Hilarious Viral Tweets From This Week

We're bringing back the best tweets of the week. Whether you want to laugh on your way to work, send a meme or two to a friend, or just kill time, we got you! Here are the best tweets of the last week or so: And if you love what you read, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline . 1.
megan fox dumping mgk and deleting all the photos of him… the earth is healing
@AvatriceSolos 01:48 PM - 12 Feb 2023 2.
i miss last year’s super bowl
@chuuzus 11:47 PM - 12 Feb 2023 3.
RIHANNA LOOK OUT
@pattymo 01:46 AM - 13 Feb 2023 4.
sheep getting herded:
@ungodlywests 01:37 AM - 13 Feb 2023 5.
Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭
@JSLAi 01:33 AM - 13 Feb 2023 6.
Why would she say that…
@kresnxk 04:35 PM - 12 Feb 2023 7.
Gays as soon as Rihanna is done performing her last song tonight
@heyjaeee 04:48 PM - 12 Feb 2023 8.
no offense but did it ever occur to the couple in a quiet place to stop fucking or try the pull out method
@latkedelrey 05:41 AM - 11 Feb 2023 9.
uniqlo i luv u but i am begging u to pls yassify, or at least gingerly lean on the slay button for a sec
@rab4__ 04:48 PM - 09 Feb 2023 10.
him: you better not be a cunty rotisserie chicken when i get there me:
@willfulchaos 06:27 PM - 11 Feb 2023 11.
My mum is down for the weekend and she’s making a note of interesting phrases
@accid_pop 03:00 PM - 11 Feb 2023 12.
There is no feeling on earth worse than when u make an inappropriate joke in front of the hot girl who reposts infographics on ig
@chaiconsumer 06:54 AM - 10 Feb 2023 13.
this is like jack donaghue and lana del rey for people who do meth
@mikey_almeida 08:03 PM - 11 Feb 2023 14.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher on the red carpet
@davejorgenson 01:45 AM - 08 Feb 2023 15.
I don’t mean to be rude but if any government shoots down any more flying objects I’m, respectfully, going to need someone to get in front of a microphone and tell us what the hell is going on
@elamin88 09:48 PM - 12 Feb 2023 16. @hornymermaid69 12:29 AM - 10 Feb 2023 17.
Breaking: Rihanna’s setlist leaked
Breaking: Rihanna's setlist leaked
@rosedommu 12:21 AM - 13 Feb 2023
