Time to submit your CAUV forms

NORWALK — The Huron County Auditor’s Office is encouraging residents, who have not yet submitted their CAUV (Current Agricultural Use Value) renewal forms, to do so by the March 6 deadline.

About 2,000 CAUV renewal forms were mailed to residents in January.

Those who return the forms and qualify for the CAUV program can receive tax savings on their real estate bills.

Anyone with questions should call the auditor’s office at 419-668-8464.

Anyone who did not receive their CAUV letter via mail can call the office or stop in to receive a new letter.

“We really encourage people to take advantage of the program,” Auditor Roland Tkach said. “To continue to stay on the program, residents need to mail in or drop off their forms to the auditor’s office.

“I want to stress we are here to help you. Stop by the office or give us a call and we can help you complete your forms. We are here to serve. I can’t stress that enough,” the auditor added.

The auditor’s office is located at 12 E. Main St., Suite 300, Norwalk.