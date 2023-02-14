MILAN — Milan Public Library invites community members, history buffs, and dog lovers to "Iditarod Trail Talks: The Last Great Race” — a multimedia presentation with dog sledding enthusiast Eleanor Csizmadia from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Milan’s Thomas R. Olak Community Room.

The story of Alaska's history is told through the dogs and the people who make this race so special. Csizmadia will unleash facts and trivia about this annual event, including how the last great race on Earth has a tie-in to Cleveland in its unique history.

This event is free and open to the public.