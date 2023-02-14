All-ages jiu-Jjtsu studio opens on Jefferson Road

High tripod, turtle position, seatbelt grip, crucifix.

Just a few of the commonly used terms in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art, combat sport and self-defense system that emphasizes grappling and ground fighting techniques to subdue opponents utilizing various forms of pins and submission holds.

Translated from Japanese as “gentle art,” jiu-jitsu has become popular here in Northfield, said Alex Pearson, who recently opened his own studio at 2010 Jefferson Road Suite B called Pearson Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Dressed for easy movement in leg tights under shorts and a loose T-shirt, coach Alex, as Pearson is called by his students, works and trains beside his students. The ginger-haired Prince-Harry lookalike instructor likes to teach his students various moves and techniques by modeling, repeating and resetting.

Martial arts appeal

The students, who work mostly in pairs or trios, sharpen their skill set by alternating from sitting and watching to demonstrating movements and techniques during drills.

As a means of self-defense, Pearson said jiu-jitsu is considered the preeminent martial art form.

“This is largely due to the fact that practitioners become highly skilled at the application of control and submission holds from off their backs,” he said. “This position is commonly referred to as ‘the guard.’”

Classes run from 20 to 45 minutes long. Students range in age from 4-5 years old to 55-plus seniors. The list and times of the Monday-Saturday classes can be found on the website, Alex@PearsonBJJ.com. Offerings range from all-ages fundamentals to adults sparring and more in between.

“We are a community of individuals collectively learning the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for self-defense, self-improvement, health and fitness,” said Pearson. “As Jiu-Jitsu practitioners, hand-to-hand combat on the ground is our sanctuary.”

He explained that by utilizing standing wrestling techniques, practitioners aim to neutralize opponents by bringing them to the ground. “Once on the ground, we systematically progress through a hierarchy of pins effectively establishing a higher degree of control until the opportunity to safely apply a submission hold is presented. In competition, this would force our opponent to concede defeat via tapout.”

Thick brown matting covers much of the rectangular studio floor space, with a few benches positioned along one wall and the front window. The space can comfortably hold 20 grapplers, but could possibly accommodate 40 once the three protruding walls are taken out, explained Pearson.

Pearson was born and raised in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. As an athlete in high school, he was recognized as an All-Conference wrestler in the 171 lbs. weight class as well as an All-Conference and All-Area Running Back. He played college football at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

He and wife Jessica Benson, a psychology professor St. Olaf College, moved to Northfield four years ago. At home, their family includes a cat and a dog and two-year old son Rory.

For 10 years, Pearson has been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under the tutelage of several world renowned BJJ practitioners such as Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro and Emily Kwok. Currently, he is a brown belt under Tim Blackstone of Rebel BJJ.

Love of teaching

“I hope my love of teaching comes out in the sessions,” said Pearson. “My wife and I took a risk moving to Minnesota. She is from the west coast and I from the east it was a big leap to start a life where we had no family within the same time zone. I also committed to teaching full time at the onset of the pandemic which was another huge risk that came with many ups and downs.”

Despite the daunting challenges and serious risks they faced moving to Northfield, Pearson said both he and his wife have felt welcomed and embraced by the Northfield community.

“It feels like we’ve been able to build strong friendships and a true sense of community in town through the school and the bjj program,” he said. “We just really appreciate the town and the people here embracing us as we’ve come to make it our home.”