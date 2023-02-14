Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders add explosive running back in Round 2 of NFL.com mock draft

By Marcus Mosher,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9rrz_0kmuiAop00

Over the course of the next two months, you will see hundreds of mock drafts that cover the first round exclusively. There are very few multi-round mocks that dive into the players that may go in Rounds 2 and 3.

Luckily, there are a few mock drafters out there that like to go beyond picks 1-32. In the latest mock draft by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, he posted a three-round mock draft and had some interesting selections for Las Vegas.

Up first, he had the Raiders selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at pick No. 7. That has been a pretty common selection by mock drafters over the last few weeks and this is Reuter’s reasoning behind the pick:

“If the Raiders sign Jimmy Garappolo or trade for Aaron Rodgers, they’ll spend this pick on an offensive lineman to make their new signal-caller’s life easier. Johnson is as tough as they come, excelling at left tackle and right guard during his career at Ohio State.”

However, the more fascinating selection came in Round 2 as the Raiders selected another Alabama running back in Jahmyr Gibbs at pick No. 38. With Josh Jacobs expected to be tagged or leave in free agency, this would give the Raiders another explosive running back who is deadly as a receiver.

If the Raiders decide not to bring back Jacobs in free agency, Gibbs could be a very real option for the Raiders at No. 38. If the front office wants to save around $10 million in cap space this offseason, this wouldn’t be a bad plan for a rebuilding team.

Look for Gibbs to be the second running back to come off the board after Bijan Robinson (Texas).

