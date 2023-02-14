Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins' Nik Needham shares Achilles injury comeback video

By Mike Masala,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWQMv_0kmuXZO100

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2022 season without Byron Jones and Trill Williams at cornerback, so they were already short on depth at the position.

Then, in a Week 6 battle with the Minnesota Vikings, pending free agent Nik Needham suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season as well. With no time left on his contract beyond the end of the year, it’s possible Needham has played his last snap for the aqua and orange.

Prior to the start of free agency, Needham took to social media to share a video of his workouts that he’s doing this offseason to prepare for his return from the Achilles.

His injury is one of the toughest to come back from, as Dolphins fans know all too well, considering Jones just missed an entire season due to having surgery on his Achilles last offseason.

Hopefully, everything heals correctly for the former undrafted cornerback, and he’s able to return and perform at the level that he was prior because he was improving each year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Void Contract of James Bradberry After Penalty Cost Team Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bengals' suggested dream offseason trade is perfect
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
Bengals take Justin Herbert as Joe Burrow goes to Commanders in new re-draft
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses moving Tee Martin to QB coach
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton highest graded safety in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Biggest takeaways from Panthers coaching staff press conferences
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives thoughts on hire of RBs coach Willie Taggart
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Texans spur toward completing coaching staff with asst. OL coach Cole Popovich
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Deshaun Watson: HC Kevin Stefanski a premier play-caller in the NFL
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
2023 NFL Combine Profile: PJ Mustipher, Defensive Tackle
State College, PA9 hours ago
3 Tennessee Titans who could get cut next
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
How would Bears fans feel about this surprising 7-round mock draft?
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Bears trade back as Colts do 'whatever it takes' to land top QB in mock draft
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Danny Amendola reveals the genius behind Bill Belichick's Super Bowl XLIX preparation
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Look: Bengals' Joseph Ossai showed up at Bearcats basketball game
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Browns handing DL coach responsibilities to run game coordinator Ben Bloom
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Titans' updated cap space after first round of cuts
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Ravens OC Todd Monken discusses reasons for leaving Georgia
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Here are the Steelers 7 picks in the 2023 NFL draft
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
How to watch XFL's Battlehawks at Sea Dragons on Thursday
Seattle, WA13 hours ago
Syracuse's Lexi McNabb hit a ridiculous half-court shot while shouting out her quarterback dad, Donovan
Syracuse, NY13 hours ago
CBS Sports latest mock NFL Draft has Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud falling
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Broncos confirm order of picks in 2023 NFL draft
Denver, CO1 day ago
Green Bay Packers complete history with the franchise tag
Green Bay, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy