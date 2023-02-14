NIU to mark 15 years since deadly school shooting that killed 5

Tuesday marks fifteen years since the mass shooting at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Five people were killed, and 17 others were hurt when a gunman opened fire on that campus on Valentines Day in 2008. The gunman took his own life.

The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.

Bells will ring at 3:06 p.m. outside Cole Hall to mark that tragedy.

NIU president Lisa C. Freeman sent a message to students saying,

"Today's remembrance is even more somber as Michigan State University is experiencing its own tragedy. We understand too well the fear, uncertainty and profound sadness they face. The entire Spartan community is in our thoughts, and we know that they will find the strength and compassion to guide them through what's ahead.

"Days such as this are very difficult, so I ask that you please give yourself and others grace. Please do not hesitate to ask for help if you need support. Our NIU Counseling and Consultation Services and Center for Student Assistance welcome students to reach out and utilize available resources. Employees are encouraged to contact the Employee

"Assistance Program to be of help with resources you might need. Our community is here for you."