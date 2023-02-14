Open in App
Dekalb, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

NIU to mark 15 years since deadly school shooting that killed 5

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445ndp_0kmuNY0M00

Tuesday marks fifteen years since the mass shooting at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Five people were killed, and 17 others were hurt when a gunman opened fire on that campus on Valentines Day in 2008. The gunman took his own life.

RELATED: State to demolish site of NIU shooting

The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.

Bells will ring at 3:06 p.m. outside Cole Hall to mark that tragedy.

RELATED: NIU attack survivors embrace victims of Aurora plant shooting

NIU president Lisa C. Freeman sent a message to students saying, "Fifteen years ago, our NIU community experienced immeasurable loss and pain when a man with a gun took the lives of students Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace, Daniel Parmenter and Gayle Dubowski. Today and always, we honor and remember these five students and the 17 others who were injured. We continue to hold their families very close to our hearts. We also recognize the incredible ways in which our community cares for one another and continues to move NIU forward.

"Today's remembrance is even more somber as Michigan State University is experiencing its own tragedy. We understand too well the fear, uncertainty and profound sadness they face. The entire Spartan community is in our thoughts, and we know that they will find the strength and compassion to guide them through what's ahead.

"Days such as this are very difficult, so I ask that you please give yourself and others grace. Please do not hesitate to ask for help if you need support. Our NIU Counseling and Consultation Services and Center for Student Assistance welcome students to reach out and utilize available resources. Employees are encouraged to contact the Employee

"Assistance Program to be of help with resources you might need. Our community is here for you."
