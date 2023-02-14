Warrrants Issued After Two Convicted Felons Shoot Each Other Sunday Night

From Metro Police February 13, 2023

Warrants have been obtained against two convicted felons who shot at and injured each other Sunday night after a verbal argument outside of a Twice Daily convenience store on Whites Creek Pike. The argument started inside the store as Adrian Raybon, 33, was attempting to purchase merchandise from Michael Daly, 27.

The argument continued outside before both men pointed their pistols at one another and fired multiple shots.

Both remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and upon their releases will be served with attempted criminal homicide and felon in possession of a weapon warrants.