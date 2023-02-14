Open in App
Davidson County Source

Warrrants Issued After Two Convicted Felons Shoot Each Other Sunday Night

By Michael Carpenter,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bc56U_0kmu3tAC00

From Metro Police February 13, 2023

Warrants have been obtained against two convicted felons who shot at and injured each other Sunday night after a verbal argument outside of a Twice Daily convenience store on Whites Creek Pike. The argument started inside the store as Adrian Raybon, 33, was attempting to purchase merchandise from Michael Daly, 27.

The argument continued outside before both men pointed their pistols at one another and fired multiple shots.

Both remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and upon their releases will be served with attempted criminal homicide and felon in possession of a weapon warrants.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Shot Dead by Ex in Front of Restaurant Where She was Leaving a Date With Another Man
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
A 4-year-old Child Was Beaten To Death With A Broom Stick, His 9-year-old Sister Was Charge In Connection To The Crime
Mobile, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy