Harvard Crimson

‘Liar, Dreamer, Thief’ Review: A Captivating Psychological Thriller Sabotaged By Shaky Pacing By Courtesy of Hachette Book Group, 9 days ago

What is the line between innocent fascination and obsessive stalking? Between daydream and delusion? And how do you know if you’ve crossed the line? These ...