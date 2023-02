willmarradio.com

In Brief: 'Banshees' producer dies; 'Barney' reboot, and more By Stephen Iervolino and Andrea Dresdale, 9 days ago

By Stephen Iervolino and Andrea Dresdale, 9 days ago

Arrested Development's stint on Netflix is coming to an end. The Emmy-winning sitcom, which was canceled by Fox in 2006 after three acclaimed seasons, was ...