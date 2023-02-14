2023 Tennessee baseball season preview: Hollis Fanning

Opening day for Tennessee baseball is Friday.

The Vols will play in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona Feb. 17-19. The MLB Desert Invitational field will consist of Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Michigan State and San Diego.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s sixth under head coach Tony Vitello. Vitello has compiled a 191–77 (71–49 SEC) record as the Vols’ head coach.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

The Vols were a No. 1 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament, winning the Knoxville regional and advancing to the Knoxville super regional.

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30) during the 2022 season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Vols Wire previews the upcoming campaign. Below are statistics for pitcher Hollis Fanning entering the 2023 season.

Appearances

Five appearances in 2022 (zero starts, zero complete games, zero shutouts)

Fanning started for the Vols versus Tennessee Tech last season at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

He pitched 1.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts against Tennessee Tech. The game was suspended and later canceled due to rain in the top of the fifth inning with two outs.

Tennessee led the Golden Eagles, 5-4, when the game was suspended. His statistics did not count for the canceled game.

Record

0-0 record in 2022

Innings pitched

16.0 innings pitched in 2022

Strikeouts

Earned runs

Walks

Hits

