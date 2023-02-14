Steve Kerr Explains Why James Wiseman Didn't Succeed With The Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained why James Wiseman didn't succeed with the team after he was traded to the Pistons.

James Wiseman was supposed to be the next big star for the Golden State Warriors when they selected him with the 2nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, for one reason or another, things just never worked out for him in Golden State.

Wiseman had a promising start to his rookie season, but he tore his meniscus in April 2021 and proceeded to miss the entire 2021-22 season as well. While he was on the sidelines, the Warriors went on to become NBA champions once again, and suddenly, their timelines had changed.

They tried their hardest to find the right balance between developing their youngsters and winning, but it wasn't to be. Wiseman ended up being sent to the G League and found opportunities hard to come by after returning from there as well. Ultimately, the Warriors decided to part ways as they traded him to the Detroit Pistons , and head coach Steve Kerr explained why it didn't work out for Wiseman in Golden State.

"I think between the injuries and the inexperience coming into a team like ours that is fighting for championships. Playing with a group that has been together for a long time, it was just difficult for me to give James the runway that he needed. He was great every single day, came to work with a great attitude, a positive spirit. He's everything you look for in a young player in terms of his approach and his talent. But, the timing was difficult just given what he needed and where we are as a franchise."

At the end of the day, Kerr had to make decisions that would help the team win games right now. That meant Wiseman wasn't going to get the minutes he needed for his development, and it was getting clearer by the day that they had to move him. Kerr had stated in the past that he felt bad for Wiseman , and this move can hopefully help the big man turn things around.

James Wiseman Nearly Returned To The Warriors

While they bode farewell to Wiseman on trade deadline day, the Warriors were in a position where they might have had to bring him back. That was because the multi-team deal that sent him to the Pistons and brought Gary Payton II to the Warriors nearly got canceled.

When the team conducted a physical on Payton, it was revealed he could miss 2-3 months of action due to a core muscle issue, which put the move in serious jeopardy . The Warriors ultimately decided to go ahead with it but have filed a complaint to the NBA, asking for an investigation into the Trail Blazers.

