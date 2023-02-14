Lakers Fans Are In Worry After Anthony Davis Deactivated His Instagram Account

Anthony Davis makes Lakers fans worry after deactivating his Instagram account.

In his short career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis has already seen a lot of highs and lows with the Purple and Gold. Although Davis has won the NBA Championship with the team, he has also struggled to stay fit for an extended period of time.

Coming to the 2022-23 NBA season, Anthony Davis started off the regular season in great form, and many even thought he would be in the MVP race if not for injuries. Unfortunately, Davis missed several weeks of action due to an injury.

Now, Davis may be back on the roster, but the Lakers are struggling to win games. Looking at the 29-year-old's body language, he is certainly unhappy with the Lakers' performance. The most obvious sign of it was when Davis didn't celebrate LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record .

Anthony Davis Deactivated His Instagram Account After Lakers Lose Against The Trail Blazers

The Lakers had been incredibly active around the NBA Trade Deadline and made some crucial changes to the roster. While the team has improved overall, it will take some time to get the chemistry between the players right.

Keeping that in mind, the new-look Lakers were easily outplayed by the Portland Trail Blazers . In the 115-127 defeat, Davis recorded 19 points, 20 rebounds, and 1 assist. Following the tough loss, the Laker superstar decided to deactivate his Instagram account.

Upon seeing this update about Davis, the Laker Nation was understandably worried about their star player. After all, it could be a subtle sign from Davis about rethinking his future with the team.

Most fans thought that Anthony Davis has entered do-or-die mode for the season. They believe either AD will turn things around for the Lakers in the remaining games or he has simply given up on the team. Now, which of these two situations will turn out to be true? We can only find out with time.

