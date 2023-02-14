The 'McDonald's Cardi B and Offset Meal' Is Totally Off the Hook

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Valentine’s Day is here. If you want to make this day all about love, we’ve got the perfect way to do it. Stick around to find out how.

TikTok content creator @jessicagolich shared footage of the new McDonald’s Cardi B and Offset Meal. It arrives on Valentine’s Day! Now, this is a sweet deal.

The Cardi B and Offset meal looks tasty. But we’re not surprised since McDonald’s always knows how to provide yummy food. If you and your loved one want a special meal today, give this one a try. Yet you don’t have to share it with a significant other. This meal offers enough food for any two people. Share it with your bestie, mom, or kid. Whoever you eat this meal with will love the custom brown bag, the drink cup, burgers, fries, and apple pie. If you want to spoil yourself today, you can eat the entire meal yourself. We won’t tell anyone.

Let’s see if the TikTok community likes the Cardi B and Offset Meal. User @Austin said, “So, it’s just stuff already on the menu. McDonald’s always does this.” @Gogetit wrote, “Nice and all, but I need me the shirt the crew is getting.” @Danni revealed, “I think the meal is supposed to be what they order when they eat MD. At least that’s what I guessed from the Superbowl commercial.” @Pfp credit (gabst.rz) replied, “The only time I will ever be happy my mom works at McDonald’s.”

People are excited to try the meal. It does look good, especially if it’s priced right. If you found this video helpful and want more content, visit @jessicagolich’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

