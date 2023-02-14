Open in App
WGN News

Idris Elba rules himself out as James Bond: ‘I’m not going to be that guy’

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Obhb_0kmtSm5e00

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Actor Idris Elba says he’s going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther — not James Bond.

Speaking Tuesday to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming’s famed British spy. Those had grown louder after Daniel Craig’s demise as Bond in the 25th film in the franchise called “No Time to Die.”

Asked about his upcoming film based on the British series “Luther,” Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007.

“It’s very dark,” Elba said of the series. “We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

He added: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” is due to come out in American theaters on Feb. 24, then stream on Netflix beginning March 10. It also co-stars Andy Serkis and other actors from the television series.

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, reps confirm

Elba, 50, is known for a variety of television and film roles, ranging from Stringer Bell on the American television series “The Wire” and the recent movie “Beast.”

While on stage, Elba discussed an upcoming film he’s working on with the American actor and wrestler John Cena called “The Heads of State.”

“He plays the American president. I play the British prime minister,” Elba said. “We get into a caper. I’m very excited about doing that because leadership comes in many different forms.”

In recent weeks, Elba has appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba received an award for their work on food security in Africa. Elba also has worked as an anti-crime ambassador with his “Don’t Stab Your Future” initiative in the United Kingdom, where he grew up in east London.

During his talk, Elba urged nations to invest more in creative industries, saying it can provide an economic engine that provides jobs to their youth. In particular, he said creative jobs could greatly help countries in Africa.

“I believe that Africa, especially as a continent, needs to hold a narrative, change a narrative,” he said.

Discussing storytelling, Elba also praised Dubai for its “incredible tourism story” that it has developed over the last decades. The city-state is seeing a new real estate boom, fueled in part by Russian cash amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“I think Dubai should win an Oscar because the (place) is incredible,” Elba said to applause. “It’s a very, very good job and other countries should take note.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL player arrested in Indiana after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN13 hours ago
Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release, says baby didn’t commit crime
Miami, FL12 hours ago
Woman found dead in alley on Southwest Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
Wet, windy and icy: Winter storm creates mess in Chicago area
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lake County Sheriff: Men steal car from driveway with 2-year-old boy inside, run over his mother
Libertyville, IL5 hours ago
WGN at 75: Paying tribute to the legendary Jack Brickhouse
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Brandon Johnson picks up an endorsement, Lightfoot releases new campaign video
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Antioch police: 15 car burglaries reported in 3 hours
Antioch, IL1 day ago
Rideshare driver shot and killed on Chicago’s Near West Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Des Plaines elementary teacher charged with striking children, pulling their ears
Des Plaines, IL11 hours ago
Chicago Daily Almanac
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Video shows hit-and-run that critically injured Evanston business owner
Evanston, IL1 day ago
VIDEO: Libertyville firefighter rescues dog from icy pond
Libertyville, IL1 day ago
Family of 7-year-old struck, killed by school bus in Park Forest file wrongful death lawsuit
Park Forest, IL5 hours ago
State leaders look to ‘protect Chicago police’ injured by COVID-19
Chicago, IL2 days ago
For 75 years, WGN News has documented Chicago history — one story at a time
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS13 hours ago
Shooting, standoff at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel leads to woman’s arrest
Dayton, NV2 days ago
Blackhawks make first trade before the deadline
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Liam Hendriks gives an update on his ongoing cancer treatments
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Little Village residents, alderman call for action after OIG’s report on 2020 Hilco smokestack implosion
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy