Mikes Place-Lenny & John's Subs Athletes of the Week: Rosa Cascarano and Joe Pinto

KENILWORTH, NJ – Rosa Cascarano and Joe Pinto have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week.

Rosa Cascarano is a senior and participates in cheerleading and softball for David Brearley High School. She is on the varsity softball team and the competition cheer team. “I have been playing softball since fourth grade and cheering for as long as I can remember.” Her best sports memory was when the cheer team placed third at nationals in Ocean City, Maryland. “It was my freshman year of high school and such a motivational year! It pushed me to try new things over my years on the team and taught me how to encourage and bring the excitement on to the mat.” Rosa’s other hobbies include spending time with family, friends, and playing club softball for Untamed with some of her best friends.

Joe Pinto is a junior at David Brearley and is the starting point guard on the varsity basketball team. Last week he averaged seven points, three steals, and hit four big free throws against Ridgefield Park in overtime to secure the victory for the Bears according to Head Coach Ryan Huber. Joe has been playing basketball for six years and started AAU basketball five years ago. He has played for Slo Mo, the NJ Pirates and Static and over his five years of AAU and has played in many high level tournaments. Joe is also on the varsity soccer team and had a goal and two assists last year. He made high honor roll after the first two marking periods this academic year and is looking to keep up with his grades as well as continue to improve athletically.

NOTE: The Athletes of the Week are chosen by David Brearley Middle High School Coaches.

