Mikes Place-Lenny & John's Subs Athletes of the Week: Rosa Cascarano and Joe Pinto

By Telina Cuppari,

9 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ – Rosa Cascarano and Joe Pinto have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week.

Rosa Cascarano is a senior and participates in cheerleading and softball for David Brearley High School. She is on the varsity softball team and the competition cheer team. “I have been playing softball since fourth grade and cheering for as long as I can remember.” Her best sports memory was when the cheer team placed third at nationals in Ocean City, Maryland. “It was my freshman year of high school and such a motivational year! It pushed me to try new things over my years on the team and taught me how to encourage and bring the excitement on to the mat.” Rosa’s other hobbies include spending time with family, friends, and playing club softball for Untamed with some of her best friends.

Joe Pinto is a junior at David Brearley and is the starting point guard on the varsity basketball team. Last week he averaged seven points, three steals, and hit four big free throws against Ridgefield Park in overtime to secure the victory for the Bears according to Head Coach Ryan Huber. Joe has been playing basketball for six years and started AAU basketball five years ago. He has played for Slo Mo, the NJ Pirates and Static and over his five years of AAU and has played in many high level tournaments. Joe is also on the varsity soccer team and had a goal and two assists last year. He made high honor roll after the first two marking periods this academic year and is looking to keep up with his grades as well as continue to improve athletically.

NOTE: The Athletes of the Week are chosen by David Brearley Middle High School Coaches.

The Kenilworth Athletes of the Week is sponsored by Mikes Place-Lenny & John's Subs. Located at 330 Monroe Avenue, Mike's Place is continuing the tradition of a great local eatery.With over 20 years in the food industry, Mike knows how to run the kitchen to keep people coming back for more again and again with the help of Kristal "Bleu" Castro & Thomas "Hammer" Gilligan! From perfect pancakes for breakfast to the hearty burgers for lunch, from lavishly catered events, to your all important morning coffee, Mike's Place promises to always excite your taste buds, and to do it affordably! A business that dates back to the early 1970s Lenny & John's Subs is taking up shop in Mike's Place. The bread is delivered fresh daily and they use quality meats and vegetables, and they are dressed with just the right amount of oil and vinegar. The tuna is a secret recipe that is made fresh daily, and usually sells out. It has consistently been recognized as the best tuna sub in New Jersey by many, including Peter Genovese of the Star Ledger and the Munch Mobile. The Athletes of the week will also receive a free breakfast sandwich.

