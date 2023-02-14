Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
WDTN

Winner of record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot finally comes forward

By Marc SternfieldAddy Bink,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BzjC_0kmt8RSw00

( KTLA ) — After more than three months, a winner has finally claimed the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, won by a single ticket sold in California.

On Monday, California Lottery officials teased a “big announcement” set for Tuesday.

“We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November,” California Lottery tweeted .

The lottery’s message indicates the winner is an individual rather than a group of individuals who pooled their funds. In accordance with California law, the name of the winner will be announced Tuesday.

Oscars response to Will Smith slap inadequate, academy head says

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, just east of Los Angeles. The owner, Joe Chahayed, has already received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot – with a cash value of $997.6 million – reached the world record-setting size in November after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner (and a suspenseful drawing-night delay prompted by technical issues). Since drawings happen on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, it may also stand as the only Powerball jackpot to be hit on Election Day after the hourslong technical snafu pushed results into the early hours of Tuesday.

Though it’s unclear why exactly the winner didn’t claim their prize until now, part of the wait may have been due to the thorough vetting process winners undergo in California.

Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold

“We have a very thorough process internally, at least here in California, to vet big winners,” Carolyn Becker, deputy director of public affairs for the California Lottery, told Nexstar last month . “We don’t even call them winners until they’re cleared by that security review.”

Becker explains the process can take weeks or even months as lottery staff, which includes security and law enforcement officials, work to determine whether the claimant is, in fact, a winner and not a scammer before announcing the victory and granting the prize.

The $2.04 billion Powerball ticket holder not only faces an intense vetting process but some tough, life-altering questions before they can pocket the funds. The biggest was likely be whether to take the lump sum payment of $997.6 million or the annuity option of 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Their decision is expected to be announced Tuesday.

Cardi B, Offset partner with McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day-inspired meal

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges . Since the California Lottery began in 1985, California schools have received more than $39 billion in funding. In fiscal year 2020-21, the Lottery contributed $1.8 billion to public schools.

If you’re interested in seeing where lottery money is being put to use in your area, the California Lottery has an interactive map and a searchable database for local school districts on its website .

The website also includes detailed reports of the most recent contributions and additional resources for those who want to play the lottery responsibly.

KTLA’s Travis Schlepp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five-week-old twins at Ohio hospital with multiple broken bones; Two arrested
Portsmouth, OH1 day ago
Ohio high school locked down after gun found at school
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
Former Ohio State player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN1 day ago
I-75 ramp closes following motorcycle, vehicle crash
Piqua, OH19 hours ago
Woman ID’d after State Route 4 crash
Germantown, OH1 day ago
Man dead after Dayton shooting; Suspect in custody
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Video: Chihuahuas rescued from hoarding situation in Ohio
Lorain, OH1 day ago
East Palestine schools to close Wednesday
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Fentanyl, meth and stolen ATVs found in Ohio drug bust
Glouster, OH1 day ago
Suspect at large after robbing bank in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH2 days ago
Why Giant Eagle is removing some of its bottled water from shelves
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Man threatens to ‘shoot this place up’ at Ohio resort: report
Howland, ME2 days ago
Police: Man shows up at hospital minutes after Dayton shooting
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik gives update while healing from surgery
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Teen involved in Dayton shooting in critical condition
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Watch: Trump stops at McDonald’s during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
2-year-old from Cincinnati drowns in South Carolina, coroner’s office says
North Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
VIDEO: Car drives through Dayton construction zone, lands in trench
Dayton, OH2 days ago
DPD investigating after 1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Ohio city considers barring workplaces from asking applicants about their salary, credit history
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Large mysterious ball washes ashore in Japan
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
2 hospitalized after Dayton crash
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Piqua man injured in motorcycle crash
Piqua, OH23 hours ago
Ohio city council president among six men arrested for human trafficking
Eastlake, OH2 days ago
‘Something just blew’: 911 calls reveal terrifying moments after Oakwood Village explosion
Bedford, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy