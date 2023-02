kidnewsradio.com

Georgia police officer arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old girl who was missing for 6 months, authorities say By Eyewitness News 3, 9 days ago

By Eyewitness News 3, 9 days ago

An Atlanta-area police officer has been fired and arrested on suspicion of concealing the death of a 16-year-old girl whose remains were found last week, ...