This Is The Most Popular Rom-Com On Netflix In Florida & It Was Released 45 Years Ago

February is the month of love, and people have been gearing up to get in the Valentine's Day spirit. Netflix romantic comedies are a must, and popcorn and ice cream are optional.

An online privacy company, All About Cookies, ranked the most popular rom-coms on Netflix across America.

Researchers looked at 91 films within the genre currently available to watch on the streaming app. They took Google Trends data for the U.S. over the past 12 months.

They found that Florida's most popular was Grease, and although it's a movie made 45 years ago, it's most frequently ranked in the nation. Other states who chose to watch the iconic characters', Danny and Sandy's, love story include Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas and Wyoming.

Forrest Gump was the second most popular movie, stealing the hearts of locals in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

While Grease was released in the late '70s and Forrest Gump in the 90s, some of the most recent films on the list are Love, Guaranteed and The Kissing Booth 3.

However, what might come as a surprise to many is that some U.S. states are still caught up on Christmas movies, a month and a half after the holiday.

Christmas Inheritance trended the most in Arkansas and Missouri, while Christmas Wedding Planner ranked on the list for Iowa, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby was top trending on Google for New Hampshire.

No matter what state you live in, these movies are streaming in the U.S. on Netflix, so you can sit back and grab some popcorn. You also can watch them alone or with that special someone.