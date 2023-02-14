Open in App
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Baker Mayfield is 'another quarterback to watch in free agency' for Saints

By John Sigler,

9 days ago
The latest New Orleans Saints scuttlebutt comes from SI.com’s Albert Breer, who notes that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s two-day tour of New Orleans went well, and that Carr’s relationship with his old coach Dennis Allen may play a factor in his free agency decision once the Raiders release him from his contract ahead of their Wednesday deadline.

But what if the Saints are priced out of Carr’s sweepstakes? Breer suggests Baker Mayfield as another free agent alternative should New Orleans miss out on its top option, writing:

“Another quarterback to watch in free agency for New Orleans would be Baker Mayfield. The Saints staff was high on Mayfield ahead of the 2018 draft, and those old draft evals can definitely have an impact down the road with guys as they get older and hit free agency, especially when there’s a need that can be tied to it.”

Mayfield’s career has not gone as hoped; the Cleveland Browns’ former No. 1 overall pick bristled with his coaches and receivers over the years in Ohio before being traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he never secured the starting job and was released late in the 2022 season. He did play better in a four-game run as the Los Angeles Rams’ starter, but he’s still very much a retread that a couple of other teams have already given up on.

Still, we see teams trust their initial evaluations and ignore pro results all the time. Draft status is a real thing that’s considered years after it loses relevance. For what it’s worth Mayfield is only 27 and he hasn’t enjoyed much consistency from his supporting cast in the NFL. There’s reason to think he could succeed in the right situation, but if three different teams haven’t stuck with him to this point, it’s a bit of a stretch to believe a fourth offense will light things up with him under center.

That’s what the Saints risk if they’re unable to acquire Carr: running through a list of quarterbacks who have flamed out with other teams including Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Mason Rudolph, C.J. Beathard, and Nick Mullens. Not exactly a superstar lineup. New Orleans must get things figured out under center or their offense will be just as hard-to-watch as it was a year ago.

