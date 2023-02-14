Open in App
DC News Now

January inflation comes in higher than expected

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpbLB_0kmsRWxC00

Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January and 6.4 percent annually, according to Labor Department’s consumer price index released Tuesday, a jump in inflation which could encourage the Federal Reserve to further raise interest rates.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 0.4 percent on a month-to-month basis and 5.6 percent annually.

Annual inflation continues to decline from its high of 9.1 percent in June, a 40-year high.

Still, the pace of monthly price growth accelerated in January from December, when prices rose 0.1 percent.

Food prices rose 0.5 percent in January, while housing costs rose 0.7 percent, making up for the bulk of the increase.

Read more: The 5 weirdest things measured by the CPI

The annual inflation figure, which came in slightly above analysts’ expectations, may push the Fed into steeper or more interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the economy and reduce demand for goods and services.

Earlier this month, the Fed rolled out its smallest rate hike since March 2022 as inflation appeared to ease, but that strategy could change if prices don’t fall fast enough.

‘You just can’t really afford to live like you were before’: Here’s how Americans are feeling the strain of inflation

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that inflation “continues to be much too high.”

She said additional rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down to the Fed’s 2 percent target, even if they cause economic pain.

“While there are costs and risks to tightening monetary policy to lower inflation, I see the costs and risks of allowing inflation to persist as far greater,” Bowman said.

On the year, grocery prices are up 11.3 percent, energy prices are up 8.7 percent and housing costs are up 7.9 percent, putting a dent in Americans’ finances.

“Going forward, inflation is unlikely to maintain its recent pace of deceleration,” ZipRecruiter lead economist Sinem Buber wrote in a note.

The price of used cars is one of the few areas where inflation is easing, with prices dropping 11.6 percent annually after skyrocketing in previous years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN13 hours ago
U.S. Marshals offer $2.5k reward for West Virginia fugitive
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Video released in fatal Metrobus shooting
Silver Spring, MD7 hours ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
LCSO: Suspects stole items, including rifle, from unlocked cars in Ashburn
Ashburn, VA1 day ago
Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release, says baby didn’t commit crime
Miami, FL12 hours ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
Four Montgomery County cities among top 10 most culturally diverse, according to WalletHub
Germantown, MD1 day ago
DC Hyundai, Kia owners eligible for free steering wheel locks
Washington, DC9 hours ago
Man found shot in apartment building in Prince George’s County dies at hospital
Takoma Park, MD2 days ago
Missing 3-year-old boy in Prince George’s County found safe
Upper Marlboro, MD5 hours ago
3 people hurt, cars damaged in Northeast shooting
Washington, DC1 day ago
Metro Transit police arrest two teens with loaded rifles near station
Largo, MD1 day ago
Childcare needs hitting Hagerstown hard
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
Maryland man accused of dogfighting sentenced to 2 years in prison
Capitol Heights, MD2 days ago
Vigil held for woman killed in Silver Spring fire; parents turning grief into action
Silver Spring, MD2 hours ago
First zero proof establishment “Binge Bar” opens in northeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS13 hours ago
DC Guardian Angels patrolling Metro after shootings
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy